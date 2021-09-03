Viberate Price Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Viberate has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

