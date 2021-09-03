Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 227 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,632. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

