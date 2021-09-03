Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.