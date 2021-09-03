Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

