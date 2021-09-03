Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,423,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $52.22 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

