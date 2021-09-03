Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $37,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $510.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $513.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,808 shares of company stock worth $29,786,695 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

