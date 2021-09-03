Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 444,371 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 444,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.36 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

