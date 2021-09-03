Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 174,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jabil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,820 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

