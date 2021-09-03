Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,537 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of ProAssurance worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.