Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,873 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

