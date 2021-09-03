Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,240 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of GMS worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

