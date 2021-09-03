Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

