Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $541.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $140,721.44 and approximately $541.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003924 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

