Vidulum (VDL) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $152,298.68 and $874.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003869 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

