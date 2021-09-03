VIDY Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $1.49 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

