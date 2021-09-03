Vidya Price Reaches $0.22 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $8.84 million and $131,653.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,350,926 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

