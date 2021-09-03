VIMworld (VEED) Market Cap Tops $49.47 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. VIMworld has a total market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $115,989.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

