Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,580,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 16,025,579 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $7.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.