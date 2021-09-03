Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018350 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

