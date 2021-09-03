Virtue Poker (VPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00141993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00166037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.68 or 0.07869349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.53 or 0.99704202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00810016 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

