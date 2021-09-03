Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.