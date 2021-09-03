VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.07 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, VITE has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. VITE has a market cap of $44.07 million and $7.29 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060523 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,516,962 coins and its circulating supply is 487,945,852 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

