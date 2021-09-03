VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 1,478 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 1,081,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.