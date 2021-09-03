VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 1,478 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 1,081,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 83.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 337,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,010,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

