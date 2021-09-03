VNT Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,946.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $490,946.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.