Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

