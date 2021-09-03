Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

