Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $3.69 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00007267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $819.75 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

