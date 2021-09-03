VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,001 ($13.08). 11,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,731% from the average session volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 889.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.94 million and a P/E ratio of -86.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. VP’s payout ratio is -215.52%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

