WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $171,342.73

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $171,342.73 and $435.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

