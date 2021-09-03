Wafra Inc. Acquires 3,745 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.43. 12,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $332.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

