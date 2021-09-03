Wafra Inc. Buys 4,404 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 438,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,931,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

