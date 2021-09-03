Wafra Inc. Buys 58,360 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

ROK traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $326.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,983. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.