Wafra Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wafra Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,301. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $571.67. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

