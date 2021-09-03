Wafra Inc. Sells 208,287 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wafra Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 208,287 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. 67,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $329.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.