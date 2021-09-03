Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $226.36 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $226.36 million and $24.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00092194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00351361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,620,362 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.