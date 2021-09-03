Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $222.58 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $222.58 million and $22.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00095132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00349112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,620,364 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

