wave edu coin (WEC) Market Capitalization Hits $216,659.17

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 202.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $216,659.17 and $30.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 219.3% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00132258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00153624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.43 or 0.07791197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.88 or 1.00202864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.33 or 0.00811653 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

