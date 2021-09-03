WaykiChain Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

