Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND)

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

7/21/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AND traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

