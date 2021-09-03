Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) in the last few weeks:
- 8/23/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 8/18/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock.
Shares of BJ traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.18. 1,104,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.19.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
