Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/18/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.18. 1,104,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,270. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

