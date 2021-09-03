Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE WRI remained flat at $$31.44 during trading on Friday. 26,456,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.