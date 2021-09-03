WePower (WPR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,824.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. WePower has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $62,824.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

