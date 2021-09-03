West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.20.

Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.92. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2492425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

