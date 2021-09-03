Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,500 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 66,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

