Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Holdings Lifted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.49% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $854,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,061. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.