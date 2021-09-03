Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE WPM opened at C$56.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6622297 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

