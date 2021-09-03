Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Up 2.3%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($43.44). 3,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($42.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

