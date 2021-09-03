Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the highest is $6.29. Whirlpool posted earnings of $6.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 492.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 35.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 208.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

