Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Widercoin has a market cap of $281,602.82 and $11,736.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00155036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.07 or 0.07733909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.87 or 1.00287941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00823314 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

