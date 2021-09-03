Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Wilder World has a market cap of $161.55 million and $6.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

